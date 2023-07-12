(SPAM) Interview: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Explains Vampire Facials & Beauty Treatment Trends

Metropolregion Rhein-Neckar English – With new HIV cases linked to ‘vampire facials’ at a spa making national headlines this week, we would love to arrange an interview with you and “Real Housewives of Dallas” BRAVO star and registered nurse Cary Deuber (@CaryDeuber, 295K Instagram) to have her explain what exactly “Vampire Facial” treatments are (AKA PRP facial treatments), their pros and cons, and what other similar but less invasive skincare options there are to get stunning results.

Cary has made a name for herself both as a “Real Housewife” star and as Founder & Co-Owner of Lemmon Avenue Plastic Surgery & Laser Center alongside her husband, acclaimed Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Mark Deuber. People love that a “Real Housewife” actually treats them at the center!

A registered nurse for over 20 years (BSN, RN, CNOR, CRNFA, CANS), Cary specializes in state of the art injectable treatments.

As one of the most in-demand experts in her field, Cary’s philosophy for Lemmon Avenue was to create luxury medical grade aesthetic facilities that combine every aspect of the cosmetic process – from surgery where her husband Dr. Deuber specializes in the 24-Hour Recovery Breast Augmentation, to laser skincare, injectables, mommy makeovers, facial balancing, hydrafacials, emsculpt, vaginal rejuvenation, threading and so much more – to yield the best result for every patient’s individual cosmetic goals.

A uniquely talented married duo, Cary and Dr. Deuber have gorgeous centers located throughout the country.

In addition to Vampire Facials, Cary can share her journey to becoming one of the country’s top experts offering comprehensive approach to cosmetic surgery, lasers, and injectables, along with the latest trends in the world of cosmetic surgery.

We look forward to hearing from you and can be reached here at AGPR@AndersonGroupPR.com to arrange.

Thank you!

Whitney & James

(Spam)