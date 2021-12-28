Eberbach – Apothekennotdienst Januar 2022

Ebberbach / Rhein-Neckar-Kreis / Metropolregion Rhein-Neckar(red/ak) – Übersicht zum Apothekennotdienst Januar 2022
– 01.01.
Apotheke in den Brunnenwiesen, In den Brunnenwiesen 4, Bammental
Elster-Apotheke, Mosbacher Str. 13, Aglasterhausen
Zusatzdienst für Eberbach von 11:00 Uhr bis 13:00 Uhr
Mohren-Apotheke, Bahnhofstr. 31, Eberbach
06223 – 49431
06262 – 92080
06271 – 2469
– 02.01.
Kloster-Apotheke, Neckarsteinacher Str. 18, Schönau
Zusatzdienst für Eberbach von 11:00 Uhr bis 13:00 Uhr
Bahnhof-Apotheke Eberbach, Bahnhofsplatz 7, Eberbach
06228 – 2127
06271 – 5456
– 03.01.
Stadt-Apotheke, Hauptstr. 12, Schönau
06228 – 8241
– 04.01.
Brücken-Apotheke, Bahnhofstr. 34, Neckargemünd
Kur-Apotheke, Theodor-Leutwein-Str. 4, Waldbrunn
06223 – 9728400
06274 – 261
– 05.01.
Christoph-Apotheke, Hauptstr. 47, Bammental
Hirsch-Apotheke, Bahnhofstr. 24, Eberbach
Minneburg-Apotheke, Hauptstr. 16, Neckargerach
06223 – 95170
06271 – 3221
06263 – 1050
– 06.01.
Weinberg-Apotheke, Sinsheimer Str. 5, Mauer
Itter-Apotheke, Itterstr. 8, Eberbach
06226 – 9939340
06271 – 7576
– 07.01.
Steinach-Apotheke, Hauptstr. 12 A, Neckarsteinach
06229 – 444
– 08.01.
Römer-Apotheke, Bammentaler Str. 13, Wiesenbach
06223 – 970074
– 09.01.
Paracelsus-Apotheke, Wiesenbacher Str. 37, Neckargemünd
Zusatzdienst für Eberbach von 11:00 Uhr bis 13:00 Uhr
Mohren-Apotheke, Bahnhofstr. 31, Eberbach
06223 – 3300
06271 – 2469
– 10.01.
St. Martin-Apotheke, Friedrichstr. 1, Meckesheim
Bahnhof-Apotheke, Bahnhofsplatz 7, Eberbach
06226 – 92120
06271 – 5456
– 11.01.
Thomas-Apotheke, Hauptstr. 97, Bammental
Hirsch-Apotheke, Hauptstr. 15, Hirschhorn
06223 – 5757
06272 – 1317
– 12.01.
Hackenberg-Apotheke, Hauptstr. 108/2, Lobbach
Wildpark-Apotheke, Hauptstr. 54, Schwarzach
06226 – 4391
06262 – 2812
– 13.01.
Kloster-Apotheke, Neckarsteinacher Str. 18, Schönau
06228 – 412
– 14.01.
Apotheke in den Brunnenwiesen, In den Brunnenwiesen 4, Bammental
Mohren-Apotheke, Bahnhofstr. 31, Eberbach
Elster-Apotheke, Mosbacher Str. 13, Aglasterhausen
06223 – 49431
06271 – 2469
06262 – 92080
– 15.01.
Markt-Apotheke, Marktplatz 10, Neckargemünd
06223 – 3919
– 16.01.
Stadt-Apotheke, Hauptstr. 12, Schönau
Zusatzdienst für Eberbach von 11:00 Uhr bis 13:00 Uhr
Hirsch-Apotheke Eberbach, Bahnhofstr. 24, Eberbach
06228 – 8241
06271 – 3221
– 17.01.
Brücken-Apotheke, Bahnhofstr. 34, Neckargemünd
Kur-Apotheke, Theodor-Leutwein-Str. 4, Waldbrunn
06223 – 9728400
06274 – 261
– 18.01.
Christoph-Apotheke, Hauptstr. 47, Bammental
Hirsch-Apotheke, Bahnhofstr. 24, Eberbach
Minneburg-Apotheke, Hauptstr. 16, Neckargerach
06223 – 95170
06271 – 3221
06263 – 1050
– 19.01.
Weinberg-Apotheke, Sinsheimer Str. 5, Mauer
Itter-Apotheke, Itterstr. 8, Eberbach
06226 – 9939340
06271 – 7576
– 20.01.
Steinach-Apotheke, Hauptstr. 21 A, Neckarsteinach
06229 – 444
– 21.01.
Römer-Apotheke, Bammentaler Str. 13, Wiesenbach
Hirsch-Apotheke, Hauptstr. 15, Hirschhorn
06223 – 970074
06272 – 1317
– 22.01.
Paracelsus-Apotheke, Wiesenbacher Str. 37, Neckargemünd
06223 – 3300
– 23.01.
St. Martin-Apotheke, Friedrichstr. 1, Meckesheim
06226 – 92120
– 24.01.
Thomas-Apotheke, Hauptstr. 97, Bammental
Hirsch-Apotheke, Hauptstr. 15, Hirschhorn
06223 – 5757
06272 – 1317
– 25.01.
Hackenberg-Apotheke, Hauptstr. 108/2, Lobbach
Wildpark-Apotheke, Hauptstr. 54, Schwarzach
06226 – 4391
06262 – 281
– 26.01.
Kloster-Apotheke, Neckarsteinacher Str. 18, Schönau
06228 – 412
– 27.01.
Apotheke in den Brunnenwiesen, In den Brunnenwiesen 4, Bammental
Itter-Apotheke, Itterstr. 8, Eberbach
Elster-Apotheke, Mosbacher Str. 13, Aglasterhausen
06223 – 49431
06271 – 7576
06262 – 92080
– 28.01.
Markt-Apotheke, Marktplatz 10, Neckargemünd
06223 – 3919
– 29.01.
Stadt-Apotheke, Hauptstr. 12, Schönau
06228 – 8241
– 30.01.
Brücken-Apotheke, Bahnhofstr. 34, Neckargemünd
Kur-Apotheke, Theodor-Leutwein-Str. 4, Waldbrunn
Zusatzdienst für Eberbach von 11:00 Uhr bis 13:00 Uhr
Itter-Apotheke Eberbach, Itterstr. 8, Eberbach
06223 – 9728400
06274 – 261
06271 – 7576
– 31.01.
Christoph-Apotheke, Hauptstr. 47, Bammental
Hirsch-Apotheke, Bahnhofstr. 24, Eberbach
Minneburg-Apotheke, Hauptstr. 16, Neckargerach
06223 – 95170
06271 – 3221
06263 – 1050
Apotheken-Notdienst 0800 0 0 22833
Apotheken-Notdienst per Handy 22 8 33
Den tagesaktuellen Apothekennotdienst des Turnus Eberbach können Sie jederzeit auf der Webseite der LAK BaWü einsehen:-
http://lakbw.notdienst-portal.de/?seite=5