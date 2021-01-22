      22.01.2021, 18:10 Uhr

      Mainz – Die 7-Tage-Inzidenz im Land Rheinland-Pfalz liegt bei 101,1

        Mainz / Ludwigshafen / Speyer / Frankenthal
        Information der Landesregierung zum aktuellen Stand hinsichtlich des Coronavirus
        Aktuell gibt es in Rheinland-Pfalz insgesamt 88.587 bestätigte SARS-CoV-2 Fälle, 2.263 Todesfälle und 71.463 genesene Fälle. 14.861 Menschen im Land sind aktuell mit dem Coronavirus infiziert.
        Aktuelle Zahlen unter: https://msagd.rlp.de/de/service/presse/detail/news/News/detail/information-der-landesregierung-zum-aktuellen-stand-hinsichtlich-des-coronavirus-9ae5f4143a/
        Inzidenzzahl Frankenthal: 124,8
        Inzidenzzahl Lu 154,4
        Inzidenzzahl Speyer 77

        Quelle: Landesregierung Rheinland-Pfalz 22.01.2021

